Positivity rate for COVID-19 drops slightly for Region 1, just under 20 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 has dropped slightly in Region 1.



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 19.9% as of Nov. 15. This is the first time the region has been under 20% since Nov. 11.

Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.



Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25.

The region, along with the rest of the state, will be under Tier 3 mitigations starting on Friday.

Statewide, health officials reported 8,922 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus on Wednesday along with an additional 140 deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 606,771 cases, including 11,014 deaths.