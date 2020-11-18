Skip to Content

Paper on Texas border ceases publication after virus cutback

National news from the Associated Press

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — A South Texas newspaper with origins dating back to the 19th century has ceased publishing. The Del Rio News-Herald published its final edition on Wednesday and will also end online operations. The newspaper is based in Del Rio, a city on the border with Mexico about 145 miles west of San Antonio. The newspaper had been publishing five editions a week before dropping to two editions in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. Houston-based Southern Newspapers Inc. owns the News-Herald and other papers in Texas and Oklahoma and says current economic conditions prompted the closure of the Del Rio paper.

Associated Press

