Oregon Community School District moves to remote learning on Thursday

OREGON (WREX) — Oregon schools will move to remote learning starting on Thursday for 14 days, the district announced.

Oregon Community School District said the decision is based on the number of people in quarantine and a report from the Ogle County Health Department that COVID-19 is spreading between students.

Currently, the district has 14 positive cases, 132 close contacts in self-isolation and 83 students and staff waiting for COVID-19 to be ruled out, according to school officials.

The 14-day remote learning period will begin on Thursday and end on Dec. 2nd. Students will return for in-person learning on Dec. 3 as long as the district has enough staff.

All extra-curricular activities will be placed on hold for the 14 days.

Each school previously shared their specific remote learning plan with families. Families will receive more information from their schools later in the day on Wednesday.

Students without Chromebooks will get one with a charger by the end of school on Monday, but will need to be returned on Dec. 3.

There will be an asynchronous learning day on Tuesday, November 24. After Thanksgiving break, the school will move back to the normal remote learning plan.