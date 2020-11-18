McNamara: Bars, restaurants flagged for COVID-19 violations won’t receive grant money

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says the city may withhold giving money to bars and restaurants in need of funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.



On Wednesday, the City of Rockford announced the launch of the Hospitality Grant Program, which targets restaurants and bars in Rockford that continue to face significant challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis.



However, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says not every businesses will be receiving funding from the grant.

"We're giving these dollars first and foremost to those businesses that have been making every effort to protect their employees and protect other citizens and help us slow the spread of the virus," said Mayor Tom McNamara in an interview about the program.

The Winnebago County Health Department announced they've issued 10 businesses to close until further notice for not following the state's COVID-19 guidelines. In total, the health department has flagged 85 businesses at least one time for not following the state's guidelines.

Opening for applications this week, the grant program will reallocate CARES Act funding to supplement state and federal relief programs with grants of up to $7,500 to independent bars and restaurants throughout the city that have been adversely impacted by COVID-19 and the state’s mitigation measures.

Grant funding will be awarded in December. To fill out an application, click here.