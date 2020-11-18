Los Angeles virus surge raises specter of stay-home order

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County’s coronavirus cases are rising so fast they could average more than 4,000 a day within three weeks and leave the nation’s most populous county on the cusp of a lockdown and curfew order. The county announced new restrictions on businesses that go further than statewide guidelines put in place this week after Gov. Gavin Newsom pulled the “emergency brake” on reopening the economy to try to control a surge in the pandemic. If daily cases rise to 4,500 or hospitalizations top 2,000, the county will impose a three-week lockdown and curfew.