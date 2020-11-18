Local lawmakers react to new state mitigations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Tuesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the state will enter new mitigations on Friday. Some lawmakers say it's an announcement that has them shaking their heads.

"Certainly I'm disappointed," says Republican Senator Dave Syverson.

Syverson says the plan restricts programs and businesses where he says there's no evidence of COVID-19 cases spreading.

"The idea it's still ok to have 300 people pack into an airplane but you can't have 50 for a funeral," says Syverson. "That's not science that's politics."

A sentiment that's shared by Republican Representative Joe Sosnowski. He believes the state should turn attention, resources, and mitigations to areas he believes are most at risk. For example, like longterm healthcare facilities.

"Those where elderly are congregated, where there's pre-exisitng conditions, we'd be much better off spending our time and effort on safe guards there," says Sosnowski.

Democratic Representative Maurice West says he's relieved the state isn't implementing a full stay at home order, but worries what will happen if people don't take these next rounds of mitigations to heart.

"I've talked to our medical staff in Rockford, some hospitals are reaching full capacity," says West. "We have to bring these numbers back down. I think if we come together as a community and do what we need to get these numbers down then we can go back to reopening things back up."

Democratic Senator Steve Stadelman also stands behind the mitigations and says if people want the economy to recover, consumer confidence needs to be restored. Something he doesn't believe can happen unless the pandemic is well under control.

"It's frustrating how politicized this has come," says Stadelman. "We're fighting a virus not a government policy. More than 11,000 Illinoisans have lost their lives."

On Wednesday Governor J.B. Pritzker says COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Illinois, behind heart disease and cancer.