Illinois virus cases double in 7 weeks, deaths pass 11,000

SPRINGFIELD, iLL. (AP) — The number of new coronavirus infections reported in Illinois Wednesday fell below 10,000 for the first time in 13 days, but an Associated Press analysis of data shows the expeditious spread of the virus during the past 12 weeks. There were 8,922 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus illness, well below the 15,415 record set last Friday, but still higher than at any time last spring. There were 140 deaths. The analysis of Illinois Department of Public Health data shows the virus infected 300,000 people within the first 212 days. To double that number to the current 606,771 took just 46 days.