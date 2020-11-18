HUD official to Chicago: delay shredder’s final permit

CHICAGO (AP) — A U.S. Housing and Urban Development official says Chicago should delay a final operating permit to the owner of a scrap shredder while the government looks into whether a pending move to the city’s southeast side would violate the rights of residents there. In a letter to the city’s law department, Lon Meltesen, director of HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity in Chicago, said a city permit likely would hurt a civil rights inquiry into General Iron’s proposed move. The Chicago Tribune reports HUD officials confirmed last month they were investigating after community groups filed a complaint saying the business’ move from a wealthy, largely white neighborhood to a low-income, predominantly Latino neighborhood violated federal fair housing laws.