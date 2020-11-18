Gusty winds usher in warmer temperatures for second half of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first half of the work week featured cooler-than-average temperatures, but winds of change are upon us.

Windy Wednesday:

Midweek looks breezy, so make sure those inflatable reindeer are able to withstand the wind. Early Wednesday, winds of 5 to 15 miles per hour greet you, but by late-morning, expect gusts to approach 30 miles per hour.

Wind direction is important for midweek's forecast, with a southerly to southwesterly wind leading to a slight warm-up. Highs midweek climb into the middle 50s as wind gusts during the afternoon approach 40 miles per hour.

Your trash can might end up in your neighbor's yard with Wednesday's wind.

Typically, the overnight hours bring a slight weakening of gusty winds. That doesn't necessarily look to happen Wednesday night, as gusts to 30 miles per hour persist. The breezy weather through early Thursday means lows near 40°, which is noticeably warmer than recent mornings.

Warmest day of the week:

Temperatures Thursday climb into the middle 60s.

Thursday features the warmest high temperatures of the work week, with most areas cracking the 60° by the afternoon. It does come with a bit more cloud cover, which adds some degree of uncertainty into the temperature forecast.

The polar jet placement north of us does not favor cold temperatures.

Stout southwesterly winds ease some of that uncertainty, with wind gusts at times approach 40 miles per hour. Southwesterly winds are referred to as "snow-eater" winds during the winter months, which is a testament to how much warmth they can advect into the Upper Midwest.

Late-week rain chances:

A low pressure presently on the West Coast is set to eject out of the Rockies by Friday. This brings an increase in cloud cover and rain chances for the weekend.

The weekend won't be a total washout, but be prepared for wet weather off-and-on. Model differences in timing still exist, but Saturday is likely to feature the most widespread rain.