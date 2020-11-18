Federal prosecutors charge Mike McClain, other key individuals in ComEd bribery scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Federal prosecutors issued charges against several former executives and lobbyists for Commonwealth Edison Wednesday. This comes four months after the utility signed a deferred prosecution agreement for information about a bribery scheme in the Illinois statehouse.

Mike McClain, a former Quincy lawmaker, lobbyist, and close confidant of House Speaker Mike Madigan, is the first person noted in the court document filed Wednesday. The indictment also names former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former executive John Hooker, and lobbyist Jay Doherty. Each of the individuals is charged with bribery conspiracy, bribery, and willfully falsifying ComEd and Exelon books, records, and accounts.

Prosecutors haven’t charged Madigan, and he continues to deny any wrongdoing. In July, ComEd admitted to arranging jobs, subcontracting work, and monetary payments related to those jobs. In exchange, Public Official A’s associates ensured lawmakers would pass legislation favorable to ComEd.

However, the new indictment states the associates allegedly tried to have ComEd hire one of Madigan’s favored law firms. They also wanted the utility group to accept a number of students from Chicago’s 13th ward into an internship program. Arraignment dates for the defendants haven’t been announced at this time.

Former ComEd executive Fidel Marquez previously pleaded guilty to his involvement in the bribery scheme. Meanwhile, the legislative investigation into Madigan’s involvement hit a roadblock. Members have only convened twice in Springfield, and Republicans feel Chairman Emanuel “Chris” Welch is shielding the Speaker. However, Welch says the GOP members continue to treat the process as a political ploy.

This story will be updated.