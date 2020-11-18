FAA poised to clear Boeing 737 Max to fly again

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected on Wednesday to clear Boeing’s 737 Max to fly again after grounding the jet for nearly two years due to a pair crashes that killed 346 people. The move comes in the middle of a pandemic that has decimated the U.S. aviation industry. It also comes after the FAA has been criticized for being too lax in regulating Boeing. Agency Administrator Steve Dickson said last week the FAA won’t release the plane until safety experts are satisfied. It’s not clear yet just when the Max will return to U.S. skies. American is the only U.S. airline thus far to put the Max back in its schedule, starting Dec. 29.