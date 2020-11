ROCKFORD (WREX) — Crews battle a house fire in Rockford Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 3200 block of Ironwood Avenue just before 6 p.m. It is south of U.S. Route 20 near the 11th Street exit. Chief Joe Corl of the Cherry Valley Fire Protection District says no one was home at the time of the fire.

No one was hurt.