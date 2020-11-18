Coalition seizes on pandemic to boost ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of states, health care groups and activists is striving to drum up “Obamacare” sign-ups among millions of uninsured Americans as COVID-19 spreads uncontrolled in many communities. The campaign kicking off Thursday is called Get Covered 2021 and contrasts with a lack of outreach to the uninsured by the Trump administration, which is still trying to overturn the Affordable Care Act. The campaign will culminate Dec. 10 in a national “Get Covered America Day” a few days before open enrollment ends Dec. 15. Joining the effort are state-run health insurance marketplaces, medical groups, insurers, activists and a big California-based employer consortium.