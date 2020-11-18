City of Rockford announces new grant program for bars, restaurants impacted by COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford has launched a new program to help bars and restaurants impacted by COVID-19.

The Hospitality Grant Program is a $900,000 grant program that targets Rockford’s restaurants and bars that continue to face significant challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis.



Opening for applications this week, the grant program will reallocate CARES Act funding to supplement state and federal relief programs with grants of up to $7,500 to independent bars and restaurants throughout the city that have been adversely impacted by COVID-19 and the state’s mitigation measures.

“We understand that the pandemic and related mitigation efforts have had a devastating impact on our hospitality industry,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “This new grant program is one way to help lessen the pain, but we know it is not enough. We all need to our part to bring down cases by wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding gatherings and washing hands frequently.”

Restaurants and bars will receive an application from the city with grant funding being awarded in mid-December.