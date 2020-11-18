China calls for action from Australia amid worsening ties

BEIJING (AP) — China has called on Australia to take action to stem worsening relations between the sides. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comments came as China’s embassy in Canberra delivered a list of 14 areas of disagreement in which it expects Australia to change direction, Australian media reported. Zhao made it clear China holds Australia responsible for the deterioration in ties, saying that, “whoever started the trouble should end it.” Relations have been strained in recent years amid Chinese anger over a range of issues, including Australia’s crackdown on perceived political interference by Beijing and a call for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.