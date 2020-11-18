Charles Yu novel, Malcolm biography win National Book Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Yu’s satirical, cinematic novel “Interior Chinatown” has won the National Book Award for fiction. Tamara Payne and her father the late Les Payne’s Malcolm X biography, “The Dead Are Arising,” was cited for nonfiction and Kacen Callender’s “King and the Dragonflies” for young people’s literature. The poetry prize went to Don Mee Choi’s “DMZ Colony” and the winner for best translated work was Yu Miri’s “Tokyo Ueno Station,” translated from Japanese by Morgan Giles.