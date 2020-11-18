Business owners fear new restrictions could discourage local holiday shopping

ROCKFORD (WREX) —On Friday, Tier 3 mitigations will fall in place in the Stateline. These new restrictions has caused some business owners to be upset.

"It's been a challenge and a struggle," said the owner of Roxy Carmichael Boutique, Christine Lamantia. "It's frightening. If we don't have customers come in and we can't support ourselves, then local businesses, small businesses are going to shut down."

She fears the new restrictions will discourage people from shopping at local stores, and instead shop at big box stores.

"They go to the big box stores and they get their groceries and they pick up Christmas presents. People need to remember local and remember we are unique and we can keep people safe more than a big box store," said Lamantia.

Discount Cigarette and Pop owner Muhammed Vaid says fewer people either shopping or working in his area means less foot traffic in his store.

"You can see on 7th street that 90% of the stores are either boarded up or closed or are closing," said Vaid.

Business owners are still asking people to shop local this holiday season. That includes any holiday shopping for gifts.