Bulls take FSU’s Williams 4th overall

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls drafted versatile Florida State forward Patrick Williams with the No. 4 pick on Wednesday night, the next big step for a rebuilding team with a new front office led by Arturas Karnisovas.

The 19-year-old Williams was the Atlantic Coast Conference’s sixth man of the year and helped the Seminoles win their first ACC regular-season crown. At 6-foot-8 and with a nearly 7-foot wingspan, he can defend multiple positions and had a team-high 30 blocks.

Williams averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in just 22.6 minutes per game. He also shot 83.8% from the foul line.