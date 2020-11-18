Boone Co. board seat flips after final results released

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Boone County election officials released its final results from the Nov. 3 election and new totals have flipped a seat that was leading after election night.

It happened in the race for a full-term on the Boone Co. board in District 3. There are two winners elected in this race.

The top vote-getter was Republican Rodney Riley with 3,113 votes, securing him a spot on the board.

The change came in the race for the second spot. After votes were tabulated on election night, Republican Kathleen Brodhacker had a small lead over incumbent Democrat Jessica Muellner.

On Wednesday, the county released its final certified results, which included votes provisional ballots and any mail-in ballots that came in after election day. Those new votes heavily favored Muellner and gave her a slim 18 vote victory.

More than 10,000 votes were cast in the board race, making this the smallest margin of victory in any race in our five-county area.

You can view the certified vote numbers from Boone Co. here.