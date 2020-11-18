Athlete of the Week – Kate Dennis

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Not only is she committed to the University of Ohio, but Kate Dennis is heading to campus a semester early in December to join the Lady Bobcats.

"When I found out that I could graduate early and I could come down," said Dennis. "Start practicing, playing now I was like 'that's an amazing thing, why wouldn't I take it?"

Going to college can be nerve-racking, but doing it early can be even tougher especially during these uncertain times.

"It's definitely an emotional roller coaster," said Dennis with a smile. "I'm extremely excited, but at the same time I'm very nervous and even the closer it gets to me going down there, making sure I'm ready and getting everything set."

When she leaves Rockford, Kate wants people to remember her character off the court, as much as her game on the court.

"I just want people to remember me as someone who worked really hard that hopefully gives the younger girls motivation to stay strong," explained Dennis. "I try to be as positive as I can and always have a smile, so that's how I'm rockin' and rollin'."

Kate Dennis, rockin' and rollin' all the way to the University of Ohio with a pocketful of positivity.