10 local businesses ordered to ‘close until further notice’ for not violating COVID-19 mitigations

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Multiple businesses in Winnebago County have been issued notices to close until further notice for not following COVID-19 guidelines.



The Winnebago County Health Department provided an update on their website on Wednesday.



Ten businesses in the county were issued notices to close until further notice for violating the state's COVID-19 guidelines.



According to the health department's website, the businesses were issued the notices on Nov. 13. Here's what the health department said regarding the closure notice:

Establishment has been issued closure notices and shows no intension to comply with Executive Order

Here's a look at the 10 businesses:

Baseball Tap, 202 Walnut St., Cherry Valley

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Rd., Loves Park

Fozzy's Bar & Grill, 6246 E Riverside Blvd., Loves Par

Neli's Family Restaurant, 1055 Gardner St., South Beloit

Casey Pub, 307 N Alpine Rd., Loves Park

The Filling Station, 6259 11th St. in Rockford

Hoffman House, 7550 E. State St., Rockford

R.B.I's, 3870 N Perryville Rd., Rockford

Waffle Shop, 6106 E Riverside Blvd., Loves Park

Opsahl's Tavern, 3301 11th St. in Rockford

All of the 10 businesses had been flagged several times for not complying to the state's guidelines.



The health department is within its legal right to issue such notices, per state statute which gives supreme authority to the health department. It states, "[Health departments] may order a place to be closed and made off limits to the public on an immediate basis without prior consent or court order if, in the reasonable judgment of the Department, immediate action is required to protect the public from a dangerously contagious or infectious disease."

In total, the health department has flagged 85 establishments at least one time for not following the state's guidelines. Once flagged, the business has a chance to come into compliance. If not, the health the department then issues another notice.

Dr. Martell, the Public Health Administrator with the Winnebago County Health Department, has said common behavior at bars and restaurants, such as removing face coverings to eat/drink, increases the chance of spreading the virus.



