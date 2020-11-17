Windy weather brings in the warmth

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The November chill leaves for a few days after a chilly start to the week. Stronger wind gusts will be a side effect of the warm-up, however.

Getting windy:

After a calm start to the day, stronger winds kick in Wednesday. Gusts jump to 25 mph in the morning, over 30 mph in the afternoon, and could hit 40 mph or faster in the evening. Sustained speeds may hit 35 mph.

Gusty winds kick in Wednesday, and may get stronger on Thursday.

The stronger winds come from out of the south, which brings in warmer air. We will have southerly flow for most of the work week, leading to a mild end to the week.

The strongest wind gusts kick in from Wednesday night to Thursday. We could see wind gusts at or over 40 mph for much of that time period. These conditions may make driving a little difficult, especially on east-to-west running roads. The wind may blow down some leaves, but thankfully shouldn't be strong enough to bring down twigs or cause power issues.

By Friday, the winds settle down a lot, and should remain calmer through the weekend. Wind speeds may only rise to 15 mph through the end of the week.

Mild stretch:

Temperatures rise through Thursday thanks to the warmer airflow. Wednesday warms into the middle 50's, or about 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday.

Temperatures leap to near 20 degrees above average by Thursday, then stay mild for a while.

Another leap comes Thursday after a warm front comes through. We may warm another 10 degrees, putting us in the middle 60's. This is nearly 20 degrees above average, but won't be near record territory. Thursday's calendar day record high is 76 degrees (Nov. 19, 1930)!

By Friday, a slow cooling trend kicks in. Friday just barely holds on to 60 degrees. We fall into low 50's on Saturday, but that's still above average. We'll be back into the 40's on Sunday and early next week.

While the warmer air leaves after this weekend, we still look a little mild long term. By Thanksgiving, temperatures hover around 50 degrees, or about 5 or so degrees above average.

Weekend rain:

Be ready for rain chances this weekend.

Finally, this weekend comes with some chances for rain, which is partly why we cool off this weekend. The light rain may sneak in Friday night, then we get a break Saturday morning. Sometime Saturday afternoon, showers turn on, and continue into Saturday night. A few models show flurries mixing in, but accumulation is not expected.

Sunday looks to have rain in the morning, then we may dry out by the afternoon. Some models keep showers around until sunset. Either way, expect dry weather by Sunday night.