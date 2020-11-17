Trump faces approaching deadline for recount in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump could file soon for a recount in Wisconsin, once the final county submits its certification of the election results. All but Brown and Kenosha counties had already turned in their official canvass reports ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Reports so far showed there was minimal change to the unofficial results that showed Democrat Joe Biden beating Trump by about 22,500 votes. After the last canvass report is filed, Trump has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to pay the $7.9 million estimated cost for a statewide recount and submit other required paperwork. Trump could also file for a recount only in select counties, which would reduce his cost and allow him to target areas where votes were predominantly for Biden.