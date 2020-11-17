Toilet paper limits, empty shelves are back as virus surges

NEW YORK (AP) — A surge of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. is sending people back to stores to stockpile again, leaving shelves bare and forcing retailers to put limits on purchases. Walmart said Tuesday it’s having trouble keeping up with demand for cleaning supplies, but said its better at responding to stockpiling than earlier this year. Meanwhile, supermarket chains Kroger and Publix are limiting how much toilet paper and paper towels shoppers can buy after demand spiked. The moves come amid a surge of new virus cases in the U.S. that are expected to get worse with holiday travel and family gatherings over Thanksgiving.