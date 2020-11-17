Thousands more apply for FOID cards, wait time increases

ILLINOIS (WREX) -- If you want to renew or apply for a Firearm Owners Identification card, it could take four months to get one.

Illinois State Police says that's because of the pandemic and a high number of people applying for one.

As of Monday, 139,801 FOID applications are pending at ISP. It received 114,512 applications from July through the end of October, more than double last year. In 2019, just 52,077 applications were submitted in that same timeframe.

ISP says the current processing time for a FOID card is 122 days.

If you are one of the thousands of Illinoisans waiting for a FOID card, ISP says be patient. You can check the status here.