Theo Epstein resigns as Cubs President of Baseball Operations

(WREX) — The Chicago Cubs will have a President of Baseball Operations next season.



The team announced Theo Epstein resigned from the position, effective Nov. 20.



Epstein was hired by the Cubs in 2011 and helped construct the roster which led to the team's World Series title in 2016, the club's first since 1908. Under Epstein, the Cubs went 705-651 from 2012-2020.



Jed Hoyer, who joined the club in Nov. 2011 as Executive VP/General Manager, will be named President of Baseball Operations.

Theo Epstein will step down from his role as President of Baseball Operations effective Nov. 20 and depart the organization after nine seasons.



Jed Hoyer, who joined the club in Nov. 2011 as Executive VP/General Manager, will be named President of Baseball Operations. pic.twitter.com/SDeF826SFH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 17, 2020