Shedd Aquarium in Chicago to voluntarily close for the rest of 2020 due to COVID-19

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago will be voluntarily closing its doors due to COVID-19.



The Shedd Aquarium says due to both city and state COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the aquarium will close its doors to the public on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

“Although we continue to be a safe place to work and visit due to limited capacity attendance, facial covering mandate and rigorous social distancing protocols, we are taking this action proactively for the positive influence it may have for all,” said President and CEO Bridget Coughlin, Ph.D. “While the aquarium’s doors may physically close, Shedd’s mission has never been more alive and open. We remain committed to creating meaningful moments of learning, joy, engagement, and respite and to do our part to continue to support the recovery and healing of our city and state.”

All essential aquarium staff will continue to work onsite to maintain the highest standards of professional animal welfare and facility operations required to care for its 32,000 animals. Additionally, employees who can work from home will continue to do so.

The Shedd Aquarium says it plans to reopen on Jan. 2, 2021.