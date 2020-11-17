Rockford’s Christmas tree arrives at its new home in downtown

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's downtown Christmas tree has arrived.

The tree was moved Tuesday morning and transported to its new home at Davis Park.

The tree is usually lit during the annual Stroll on State festivities but due the pandemic that won't happen this year.

However, once it is decorated families are welcomed to go look at the tree and take holiday photos.

Stroll on State is still a go this year. The 8th annual event will just be celebrated a little different.

13 WREX along with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Heartland Church will provide a one-hour Stroll on State special.

It will air at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28.

13 WREX will show the tree lighting, feature local businesses that are coming together in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and much more.