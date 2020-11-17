Rockford University student awarded first Charles E. Box Scholarship

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One Rockford University student gets some help earning his bachelor's degree with a new scholarship.

Antonio Evans of Rockford is the first recipient of the Charles E. Box Scholarship. The scholarship is named after former Rockford Mayor Charles Box.

It's a program designed for Black students at Rockford University's Puri School of Business to continue on their path to a business degree.

The scholarship will pay for all costs all the way up to completion.

Evans says having the title to go along with his 17 years of work experience in the business and sales field will hopefully inspire his three children.

"Something Mr. Puri said... we need more African American owners, people that are owning things and employers, and that's exactly what I wanted to do in my future. I said this lines up with my path that I am heading down," said Rockford University student Antonio Evans.

Evans says he hopes to own a business consulting firm in Rockford after he graduates. He says the goal is to help minorities in the area start and keep a business.