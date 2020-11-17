Skip to Content

Rockford University student awarded first Charles E. Box Scholarship

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:26 pm NewsPositive Local NewsTop News StoriesTop Stories
Rockford University Puri School of Business

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One Rockford University student gets some help earning his bachelor's degree with a new scholarship.

Antonio Evans of Rockford is the first recipient of the Charles E. Box Scholarship. The scholarship is named after former Rockford Mayor Charles Box.

It's a program designed for Black students at Rockford University's Puri School of Business to continue on their path to a business degree.

The scholarship will pay for all costs all the way up to completion.

Evans says having the title to go along with his 17 years of work experience in the business and sales field will hopefully inspire his three children.

"Something Mr. Puri said... we need more African American owners, people that are owning things and employers, and that's exactly what I wanted to do in my future. I said this lines up with my path that I am heading down," said Rockford University student Antonio Evans.

Evans says he hopes to own a business consulting firm in Rockford after he graduates. He says the goal is to help minorities in the area start and keep a business.

Cassandra Bretl

Multimedia Journalist
Cassandra is the morning reporter for 13 News Today.
She joined the WREX team in July of 2019 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with a major, minor and a certificate.
She is excited to bring her skills back to the 815 where she is originally from.
You can contact Cassandra at cbretl@wrex.com

Related Articles

Skip to content