Rockford Public Library locations closed through November

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public Library is closing all of its locations for the next two weeks.

Aside from the Rock River Branch location, all of the library's spots will closed through Wednesday, December 2.

The library's board voted last month to close the Rock River Branch and the Rockton Centre location.

The Rock River Branch was set to close on November 25, which is why it will not reopen.

Rockford Public Library will still have virtual library and digital services available to cardholders during these weeks.

