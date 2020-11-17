Rockford MOMS Club helps fellow mom after her husband gets hurt in a motorcycle accident

ROCKFORD (WREX)— The Rockford Chapter of the MOMS Club is working to help out a local mom after her husband suffered a horrible motorcycle accident.

Jackie Shaw is a part of the club with her friend Chessa Sillanpaa.

"Jackie is just my bestfriend and has been for me when I needed her," said Sillanpaa."MOMS Club of Rockford is a chapter of MOMS Club International, which is a bunch of mom's around the country and even the world I think"

"There are just no words of how much I appreciate her. She is an amazing friend," said Shaw. "last Monday on November 9th, Tim was riding his motorcycle to work and he hit a deer and that caused him to hit a car and a guardrail after, leaving him critically injured"

Because of the pandemic, shaw can't see her husband while he recovers, meaning she is left alone to take care of her family.

"One of the hardest things is that I can't be there with him. I can't hung him, I can't kiss him, I can't tell him I am there," said Shaw.

After hearing about Shaw's unthinkable situation, the group raised $800 for her and applied for a grant that would help her family.

"We had heard of a charity grant through MOMS international which is made up of donations from moms all over the country and we applied and within hours, our application was accepted," Sillanpaa.

The money will help Shaw get by as he recovers.

She says having these women in her life has helped her tremdously.

"There are no words to express the magnitude of gratitude the gratefulness I have for this mom's club," said Shaw.