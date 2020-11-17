Rockford Christian student wins SwedishAmerican art contest

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford student is awarded for her work of art. And you can see it up close.

SwedishAmerican held an art contest for Rockford middle and high school students. The artwork had to promote social distancing, handwashing and mask wearing. The winner is Marin Carlini, a freshman at Rockford Christian Schools. Her design will be on bus benches and billboards around Rockford. The bench in the picture is located at the corner of State and Summit streets. It's right across from SwedishAmerican Hospital.

"I thought it would be a good idea to get out to know that they should wear a mask and to protect the older people in our community and the people that are at high risk," said Carlini.

Rockford Christian says Carlini also got a $500 gift card and that its art department got $100.