Rockford airport sees near 14 percent increase of cargo traffic so far in 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's airport continues to see its numbers grow, even during the pandemic.



On Tuesday, the Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) announced it

has seen more than 650 million pounds of landed weight during the third quarter of 2020, which is almost a 14 percent increase over the same time period in 2019.

Since the beginning of 2020, more than 1.9 billion pounds of cargo have landed and traveled through RFD compared to the 1.6 billion pounds of landed weight through the third quarter 2019.

"The major driver continues to be the growth of ecommerce. It has not slowed down since last holiday season,” said Mike Dunn, executive director, RFD. “With the current pandemic still causing individuals to isolate, people are becoming accustom to doing more of their purchases online, and we expect a surge through the holidays that is perhaps larger than previous years.”

The airport says it expects to see another increase of PPE flights and/or those that carry vaccines and other critical items to the Rockford area in the coming months.

The airport also says they've seen steady growth month-over-month for passenger service since the beginning of the pandemic. In October, RFD was down only by 18 percent in its leisure travel enplanements year over year.



Airport officials do expect to see travel increase during the holidays with the airlines adopting a wide range of policies and procedures to ensure passengers can fly with confidence – from utilizing state-of-the art cleaning and to disinfection.

The airport broke ground on a new cargo facility last month, too.