Update: Illinois to be under Tier 3 mitigations starting Friday

UPDATE: CHICAGO (WREX) — All of Illinois will be facing more restrictions starting on Friday.



Governor JB Pritzker announced additional COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will take effect in every region across the state in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.



Tier 3 mitigations build on the Resurgence Mitigation Plan released in July to suppress the spread of the virus and prevent hospitals from becoming overrun.

This latest round of mitigations aims to limit gatherings and encourages residents to stay home as much as possible and follow proper safety measures when out in public. The mitigations carefully balance the paramount goal of saving lives while preserving the option for in-person learning for children and protecting as much of the economy as possible from the continued impacts of the virus.

While this latest round of mitigations does not include a stay at home order, if the mitigations are not adhered to and cases continue to rise in the weeks ahead, another order may be required, according to the governor. For all regions, additional mitigation measures taking effect Friday, November 20th include guidance for the following settings and industries:

Retail

Personal Car Services

Health and Fitness Centers

Hotels

Manufacturing

Bars and Restaurants

Meetings and Social Events

Offices

Organized Group Recreational Activities

Indoor Recreation, Theater, Cultural Institutions

As they have since the start of COVID-19, grocery stores across the state will remain open and available. Child care facilities may continue to operate subject to guidelines from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. School districts and officials should continue to follow the extensive guidance released by the Illinois State Board of Education in August to make decisions related to in-person and remote learning at the local level.

To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, Illinois residents are urged to stay home as much as possible and celebrate upcoming holidays with members of their household. Illinoisans over the age of two years are required to wear a face covering when out in public and social distancing is not easily achievable.

“To stop this spread and preserve some semblance of the holidays, all of us need to do more than just wear our masks now – though masks are mandatory throughout the state. The simple fact is that COVID-19 is spreading so quickly and so widely, and our hospitals are beginning to experience real strain and at the current infection rate they will be overwhelmed. So whenever possible, we need you to stay home,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m hopeful that by limiting our in-person interactions, we will succeed at avoiding a stay at home order like what we had in the spring – when the choice between saving lives and saving livelihoods was even more stark. Tier 3 may allow us to do both. Like in other states like Michigan and California and Washington, it’s our best effort to avoid a stay-at-home order and save lives.”

The Tier 3 resurgence mitigations will take effect statewide at 12:01 am on Friday, November 20, 2020.

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is expected to announce more restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19.



According to the Chicago Tribune, Gov. Pritzker is expected to announce targeted restrictions for retail shops and a shutdown of casinos in the state’s latest effort to slow the surging coronavirus.

The Chicago Tribune's report also says most retailers would be under a 25% capacity limit, down from the current 50%, sources told the Tribune. A 50% capacity limit would remain for grocery stores.



In addition to casinos, video gambling terminals statewide would be shut down under the plan, according to the report. The report says the new restrictions would go into effect midnight on Friday.



The governor will be speaking during his daily press briefing at 2:30. You can watch it live on wrex.com/live and the 13 WREX Facebook page.