Pritzker: “My kids shouldn’t have to come under attack”

CHICAGO, Ill. – Gov. JB Pritzker confirmed Tuesday that he will stay in Illinois for Thanksgiving. However, his family will celebrate the holiday separately for the first time.

The governor will be in Illinois with his son. Meanwhile, his wife, MK, and daughter, Teddi, have been in Florida. In fact, Pritzker says they will stay there indefinitely. The decision was made after internet trolls shared a photo claiming his daughter was out dining with a large group of friends along the Chicago riverfront.

“My office put out a statement making clear this wasn’t my daughter,” Pritzker emphasized. “But, that didn’t stop Republican elected officials, a network of propaganda publications in the state, and some radio shock jocks from telling people that the picture was of my daughter.”

The governor also said she received personal threats after the photo went viral. “Put yourself in the shoes of a high school girl who is being weaponized against her father by his political opponents, weaponized with lies,” Pritzker added.

Dealing with vitriol

The governor also recognized a controversial Facebook post by an attorney who became popular early into this pandemic. Tom DeVore said he would offer $1,000 to journalists getting photos of Pritzker celebrating the holiday with family and friends. The post had over 1,000 shares by Tuesday afternoon.

Pritzker stressed his office receives personal threats directed toward him on a daily basis. This also comes after the FBI and Michigan State Police recently thwarted a plan to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“I’m an adult, and I can handle people throwing my face up on anti-Semitic picket signs likening me to Hitler,” Pritzker said. “This kind of vitriol is apparently what I have to deal with to keep the state and it’s people safe.”

The governor says his kids should be off-limits for any attacks, and everyone should respect their privacy.

“I’m willing to make the hard decisions that sometimes brings on vitriol from political opponents. But, my children shouldn’t have to come under attack.”