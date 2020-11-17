Skip to Content

Poplar Grove man identified as victim of deadly crash involving a combine

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The man who was killed in a crash on Monday in Boone County has been identified by authorities.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old David Tindle, of Poplar Grove, was killed when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a combine.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Rt. 76, north of Dawson Lake Road.

The driver of the combine was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

