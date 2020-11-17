Pfizer testing COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the US

(CNN) — Pfizer is planning to test distribution of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in four states.



The experimental vaccine has excited health officials because Pfizer's preliminary data indicates it is more than 90% effective.



However, distributing it may prove challenging.



The vaccine must be stored at a temperature lower than what standard freezers can produce.



It also requires two doses spaced three weeks apart to be effective.



Pfizer chose Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee to test distribution due to their differences in size, population diversity and immunization infrastructure.



If the vaccine received FDA approval, Pfizer will produce 100 million doses of it for the federal government at a price of $1.95 billion.