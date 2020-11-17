Ohio senator joins COVID-19 vaccine study to set example

CINCINNATI (AP) — A U.S. senator from Ohio is participating in a COVID-19 vaccine test. Republican Rob Portman says he hopes to encourage more people to volunteer for the vaccine studies. He says vaccines are the best hope for reducing the pandemic’s toll. He received an injection earlier this month at a Cincinnati lab that is testing an experimental vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. He does daily monitoring of his vital signs, keeping a log and working with the lab. Portman, like other volunteers, doesn’t know if he got the vaccine or a dummy shot. J&J’s candidate is one of four vaccines in late-stage testing in the U.S. Two companies, Pfizer Inc., and Moderna, have reported their preliminary results show their experimental vaccines are strongly protective.