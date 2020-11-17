NIU transitioning to fully remote classes after Thanksgiving, urge students to stay home

DEKALB, Ill. (WREX) — Students at Northern Illinois University will be learning virtually only soon.



On Monday, the school announced starting Monday, Nov. 30, all undergraduate and graduate classes to online for the rest of the semester.



The change comes as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to the virus all continue to increase. DeKalb County's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus was 16.8% as of Nov. 13. On Nov. 3, the county's positivity rate was 11.2%.



All residence halls and dining will remain open under current operations for the students. Students who have the ability to not return to campus after Thanksgiving break are strongly encouraged to remain home for the remainder of the semester.



The school is also making several changes around campus to help limit the spread of the virus.

For the remainder of the semester, all events and activities hosted by student organizations must be held virtually.

Effectively immediately, guests are no longer permitted on campus.

Student-employees should connect with their supervisors to determine if the work can be done remotely or if it needs to be in person.

The school says students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or came into contact with someone with COVID-19 should let the university know immediately.