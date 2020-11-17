Man thought mom had daughter found in Chicago with sibling

CHICAGO (AP) — The father of a 5-year-old girl who was found alone with her younger sister on a Chicago street says he had thought she was safe with her mother. Jamel Amos tells WLS-TV he rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital on Monday morning after learning that his daughter and her 1-year-old sister were found alone and cold late Sunday in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. The sisters were in good condition, but their discovery prompted a police search for their parents. Amos says he and his daughter’s mother share custody of the girl and that she has been with her mother since late October.