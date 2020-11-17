Iraqi military says 4 rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says four Katyusha rockets hit inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, wounding at least two people and signaling an end to an informal truce announced by Iran-backed militias in October. The military statement said the rockets hit inside the Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government and home to foreign embassies including that of the U.S. The rockets were fired from the al-Amin al-Thaniyah neighborhood of Baghdad, according to the statement. No one claimed immediate responsibility for the attack.