Biden, Modi discuss US-India ties in phone conversation

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held his first phone conversation with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, and they agreed to work closely to further advance the Indo-U.S. comprehensive global strategic partnership. India’s External Affairs Ministry says Modi congratulated Biden on Tuesday and they discussed their priorities, including containing the coronavirus pandemic, promoting access to affordable vaccines, tackling climate change and cooperating in the Indo-Pacific Region, the ministry said in a statement. Modi had earlier tweeted his congratulations to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Nov. 8.