IHSA responds to Tier 3 mitigations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Governor JB Pritzker announced the state of Illinois is moving to Tier 3 coronavirus mitigation efforts. Tier 3 includes a pause on all indoor group sporting and recreational activities, including youth and adult rec sports. Individual training may remain with a facility reservation.

Outdoor sports and recreational activities are allowed. Outdoor practices should be limited to 10 people with social distancing in place. Face coverings are required for all activities at all times and locker rooms should be closed.

The IHSA understands that means it will have to halt winter sports seasons indefinitely.

In a statement, IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said, "The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) recognizes that today’s announcement by Governor Pritzker will temporarily pause the IHSA’s winter sports season. We remain optimistic that these new mitigations, coupled with the emergence of a vaccine, will aid in creating participation opportunities in the New Year for IHSA student-athletes in winter, spring, and summer sports. The IHSA Board of Directors will meet as scheduled on November 19, 2020, to continue plotting out potential paths for IHSA sport and activity participation through the remainder of the school year. Although representatives from the Governor’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health will be unable to attend the meeting, today’s updated guidance from Governor Pritzker will aid the Board’s decision-making. We have asked Deputy Governor Ruiz and Dr. Ezike to engage with us in the near future, so that we can collaborate on developing a plan to safely conduct IHSA sports and activities as soon as possible. IHSA schools have been exemplary in adhering to state regulations throughout this pandemic and we hope that non-school programs will hold themselves to the same standard as we all put the long-term health and safety of our fellow citizens ahead of short-term athletic competition.”

IDPH will continue to track the positivity rates and hospital capacity metrics in regions over a 14-day monitoring period to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required or if current mitigation should remain in place. In order for a region to move back to Tier 2 mitigations, a region must experience less than 12 percent test positivity rate for three consecutive days, greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital bed availability and declining COVID hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days.