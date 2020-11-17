IDNR closes firearm deer CWD check stations due to COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WREX) -- Deer hunters heading into the woods this weekend will not have to have their deer checked for Chronic Wasting Disease in counties where Illinois DNR usually tracks the disease.

Because of COVID-19, IDNR will not open the usual check stations located in Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Will, and Winnebago counties.

Instead, deer hunters will be required to report their harvest by 10 p.m. on the same calendar day it was shot by using the toll-free telephone check-in system at 866-452-4325, or by accessing the online check-in system.

Hunters across the state and in CWD counties may still have their deer tested for CWD. Hunters can visit any of the following locations to do so.

“The closure of deer check stations and the loss of chronic wasting disease monitoring data was a difficult decision and one that our staff did not make lightly,” said Colleen Callahan, Director of IDNR in a statement. “However, because the health and safety of hunters and IDNR staff is and should remain the priority during these difficult times, it was a necessary decision.”

CWD is a disease that affects deer and other animals by giving them drastic weight loss (wasting), stumbling, listlessness and other neurological symptoms.