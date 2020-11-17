Ice spotters needed along area rivers ahead of winter’s icy grip

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you live or work along an area river, you could help provide critical information to keep others safe.

The National Weather Service in Chicago is looking for volunteers to become part of their river ice spotter network. You'll monitor the development of river ice and report updates generally once weekly with the latest conditions.

Why is this so important?

River ice can lead to flooding, especially in periods of warming during the early spring. The formation of river ice can lead to ice jams, which are another hazard that can lead to localized and rapid rises in river levels.

Spotters collect information regarding extent of ice cover, ice cover trends, and location of ice jams. This crucial information allows local forecasting offices the ability to issue warnings in a timely manner.

River ice spotters are important in providing useful information to the National Weather Service.

How does it work?

If you decide to become a river ice spotter, you would use a Google form to enter routine reports. A non-public phone number is also provided in case more time-sensitive information needs to be relayed. Reports are to be sent on a weekly basis by 9 a.m. on Monday from December 1st through March 31st. Reports can be sent outside of that time, especially when changes are observed in river ice.

The National Weather Service in Chicago asks that anyone interested in joining the river ice spotter network to reach out via email: nws.chicago@noaa.gov.