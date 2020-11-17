House Republicans demand special session on COVID-19 mitigations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois House Republicans have renewed their call for Gov. JB Pritzker to bring lawmakers back to Springfield for a special session.

Several caucus members feel lawmakers should be part of the decision-making process for statewide mitigations as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens. Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) says lawmakers get calls and emails every hour from constituents worried about the unilateral changes coming from the governor’s office.

“They want to know what’s going to happen,” Bourne said. “They want certainty and they want input, they want to be able to tell their story. But, the governor’s office isn’t giving them that certainty or that input. That’s why the legislature needs to meet.”

Bourne also believes the General Assembly should pass a law limiting the governor to one emergency executive order before returning to lawmakers for approval of future orders. The legislature would have returned to the Capitol Tuesday for veto session, but Democratic leaders canceled the session due to COVID-19 concerns.

Saving small businesses

Meanwhile, Rep. Dave Severin (R-Benton) owns a small business like many other Illinoisans impacted during the pandemic. Severin says legislators need to return to defend the “mom and pop” stores in their districts as soon as possible.

“These regulations don’t promote safety, but create a situation where large corporate giants are cannibalizing small local retailers. If we don’t act to save them now, there won’t be much left to save,” Severin added.

The Republicans say Pritzker’s mitigations killed “Main Street Illinois” and lawmakers need to help create a fair and reasonable plan.

“The increased COVID-19 restrictions from Governor Pritzker continue to be made without legislative approval, and small businesses in my district are concerned about potentially being asked to shut down again,” said Rep Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur). “He must stop making these decisions on his own.”

Bourne also said she’s concerned about constituents becoming unemployed again under new mitigations. She stressed the Department of Employment Security remains unequipped to meet the heightened demand.

The lawmakers would like to hold hearings to look into IDES issues throughout the pandemic, including the growing number of people dealing with credit fraud from unemployment claims they didn’t make.