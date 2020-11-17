Giants add Wieting to practice squad

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Lutheran grad Nate Wieting was picked up by the New York Giants and added to their practice squad, according to an ESPN report.

Wieting went undrafted as a tight end out of Iowa. He initially signed with Cleveland, then joined the Miami Dolphins as he tried to make a roster to start the season. He was one of the last cuts by the Dolphins, and said he was going to stay ready and hope for a call from a team this season.

The Giants have dealt with lots of injuries and COVID-19 issues, so Wieting will help fill a need for the team.

Wieting was a high school teammate of James Robinson, a fellow undrafted rookie, who's making a big impact as a running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson has tallied 917 all-purpose yards through the first nine games of his career.