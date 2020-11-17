German FM warns unilateral action could hurt Mideast talks

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has warned against unilateral steps that could hurt Mideast peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians following the change in administration in the United States. President Donald Trump has strongly backed Israel during his four-year term, to the anguish of Palestinians. Germany’s top diplomat, Heiko Maas, told reporters after a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart in Berlin on Tuesday, that “no doors should be slammed shut either in view of developments in the United States.” His office on Monday criticized Israel’s public call for tenders to build settlements in East Jerusalem as a “step that sends the wrong signal at the wrong time.”