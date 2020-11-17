Skip to Content

Feds hold woman for allegedly obtaining COVID-19 relief loan

6:28 pm Illinois News

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois woman facing incarceration for stealing millions of dollars through her boyfriend’s business credit card is in the custody of federal authorities for allegedly obtaining a COVID-19 relief loan as she prepared to report to prison. A U.S. District Court judge on Monday was asked by prosecutors to revoke the bond of Crystal Lundberg, who they say illegally obtained a $150,000 pandemic-relief loan. The 34-year-old Lundberg is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, U.S. Bureau of Prisons records show. No new charges have been filed against Lundberg.  

Associated Press

