Energized religious left vows to keep up pressure with Biden

Four nearly four years, liberal-leaning, faith-based activists have organized, mobilized, protested and prayed in opposition to Trump and his policies. But as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to enter the White House, these religious advocates — emboldened and fortified by their experiences — are gearing up to push his administration to undo Trump’s actions and enact policy goals previous Democratic administrations left undone. Faith-based activists say their focus will include immigration policy – including reinstatement of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – inequality and poverty and insurance coverage and access to healthcare.